Tyra Banks Launches Body Positive Mini-Series, Says It Will 'Expand and Redefine the Definition of Beauty'

Tyra Banks continues her quest for world domination!

The supermodel, reality show host and entrepreneur is executive producing and starring in a multi-part docu-series called Beauty.

The new show, which is set to premiere on Quibi (an entertainment platform built for mobile viewing launching in April 2020), is totally on-brand for the two-time Sports Illustrated cover girl. According to a press release, the mini-series will dig deep — its mission is to “break down barriers” and “challenge traditional notions” of beauty, all while delivering a thought-provoking viewer experience.

Over the course of her nearly 30-years-long career, Banks has made body positivity part of her brand. From supporting plus-size models to posting motivational messages on social media, the 45-year-old is all about defying industry standards.

“As I look into the future, I see radical changes in both how people ‘attain beauty,’ and how the world perceives beauty,” Banks said in a statement. “Our docu-series aims to expand and redefine the definition of beauty as we know it, challenging why we accept certain beauty parameters and reject others, and examining the beliefs behind those judgments.”

In May, Banks announced her decision to go by the name “BanX” during her latest Sports Illustrated cover story. The new moniker signifies her rebirth in the modeling scene after exiting in 2005 and “X-ing out cookie-cutter beauty,” the star told SI.

“Mononyms are exciting in the industry,” she explained. “But usually models use their first names, like Iman. I want to flip the script and go by my last name. I’m taking something familiar and making it new. I’m wiser now and thicker.”

“BanX is me, but she’s also every woman,” she added. “BanX represents rebirth and that beauty boundaries only exist to be broken.”

Banks graced the coveted Swimsuit Edition, photographed in Great Exuma, Bahamas, by Laretta Houston, in a yellow Andi Bagus string bikini as she gave her signature smoldering smize to the world.

Since her retirement from modeling, Banks has hosted a talk show and created the hit America’s Next Top Model television franchise. Now she’s a guest lecturer for a personal branding course at Stanford Graduate School of Business, and runs many initiatives including her upcoming model-themed amusement park, Modelland.