Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel Strip Down for SKIMS Icons Campaign

"The women I work with each day are iconic, and so are the women I worked with for this campaign," Kardashian tells PEOPLE of uniting the supermodels, who wear pieces from the brand's best-selling 'Fit Everybody' collection

SKIMS just tapped some of the industry's biggest supermodels for its latest empowering — and super-sexy — campaign.

"Every woman is an icon. I see icons reflected in the women around me: my daughters, mom, and sisters," Kardashian tells PEOPLE exclusively. "The women I work with each day are iconic, and so are the women I worked with for this campaign — Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice. The list goes on!"

The supermodel foursome, who all earned the Victoria's Secret Angel title at different points in their career, model a variety of separates — restocked now on SKIMS.com — in the ads shot by brand collaborators Sandy Kim and Greg Swales.

"When we were developing the 'Fits Everybody' collection, it was with the intention to create underwear that would perfectly fit everybody," Kardashian explains. "To do this, we updated a fabric traditionally used as a 'one size fits all' and made it in our nine sizes — it also stretches to twice its size without ever losing shape, so it just molds to your body in the softest, comfiest way. I really believe that when we feel comfortable we're more confident and are able to show up as the best versions of ourselves."

As for what makes the mogul feel her best, Kardashian says, "I feel sexiest and most powerful in my professional pursuits and businesses like SKIMS, and personal relationships, most importantly being a mother. But also in taking time for myself to rest and recharge, and repeat!"

Ambrosio tells PEOPLE she's "honored" that Kardashian selected her as an icon.

"To be honest, I believe that only others can call someone an icon so I have never thought of myself that way," she says. "For me icon means staying true to yourself and making sure to treat others the way you would like to be treated."

The Brazilian supermodel adds that the foursome had "the best time" on set.

"We have all been doing our own things so it was great to be together and catch up on everything that has been happening in our lives," she tells PEOPLE. "We chatted, laughed a lot but since we all have kids we all had to run home after so unfortunately no time for hanging out."

While she may spend the majority of her life in a swimsuit, Ambrosio says is the people she's surrounded by, not the clothes she wears, that make her feel good.

"I feel sexy when I am happy and around people that inspire me like this cool group of girls that I got to work with on the shoot."

The added support of shapewear doesn't hurt either.

"Fits Everybody is about inclusivity and empowerment, two values that are important to me, so I am proud to join these women in promoting these messages," she says.