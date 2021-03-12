The supermodel has been giving fashion advice since 2003 as a judge on America’s Next Top Model

Tyra Banks Gives a Pro Tip on the 'Easiest Way' to Look Good in Photos

When in doubt, ask Tyra Banks for help!

Banks, 47, answered a fan's question on TikTok on Wednesday inquiring about the way to look best in photos.

The America's Next Top Model judge responded from her dimly lit bedroom as she laid in bed.

Banks sported a smoky eye and looked effortlessly beautiful.

"Easiest way to look good in a picture? Lighting!" she shared as she angled her face to the lamp on her nightstand.

The SMiZE Cream founder continued, "I got this lamp right here and it is giving me light and life."

"No overhead light, you see. It's just all coming from the front," she advised. "Keep the light in the front, keep it diffused."

Banks has been giving modeling tips to fans for decades while serving as a judge on ANTM, which debuted in 2003.

The supermodel has also seen the modeling industry change dramatically since then – most notably with the embrace of the body positivity movement.

"There's constant evolution of everything. I'm happy to have been a part of it, and I'm happy to see people taking it to the next level," she recently told PEOPLE's Senior Style and Beauty Editor Jackie Fields during the latest installment of #StraightTalk, an interview series organized by the employee resource group Women@Meredith.