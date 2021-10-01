Tyra Banks defended the unique-looking dress she donned for Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars in an interview with James Corden

Tyra Banks Claims Her Stylists Knew That She 'Looked Like a Lizard' in Her Now-Viral DWTS Dress

Tyra Banks is no stranger to risky fashion choices — even on Dancing with the Stars.

On Monday, the 47-year-old supermodel donned a dress with a dramatic collar mid-episode that captured the internet's attention.

Banks defended the viral outfit while appearing on The Late Late Show Thursday, when host James Corden noted that some online critics suggested Banks' ensemble appeared to be inspired by Jurassic Park.

Banks, who has hosted DWTS since season 29, told Corden, 43, that her stylist was well aware of how the dress made her look before debuting the look.

"I kept saying 'peacock' after [putting on the dress] and my stylist kept on kind of giggling and stuff," the model explained. "and then we started seeing all this Jurassic Park stuff [online]."

Later on, she said, "My stylist was like, 'Yeah we did know that you looked like a lizard before the social started.' They did know!"

But Banks, who is known for trailblazing unique looks, didn't seem to care too much about the impression made by the ambitious outfit.

"Different is what? Better," Banks told Corden. "I don't have time to be normal in a pretty dress, because nobody is going to say anything about a pretty dress. You've got to push it and go for it.

On Tuesday, Banks shared the inspiration behind the dress with E! News' Daily Pop. She likened the massive collar to Victoria's Secret wings — or "wangs," as she likes to call them.

"There's a base of that dress. It looks like a normal, beautiful dress from the '90s," Banks said of the viral look. "Then I go on the stage in front of the audience and everybody, and I put on the wing thing. And everybody was like, 'Oh!' because they thought the first thing was the normal dress."