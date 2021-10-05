Tyra Banks donned pigtail braids and a knotted white shirt for one of her two looks hosting Dancing with the Stars' Britney Spears-themed night

Tyra Banks Channels Britney Spears in Two of the Pop Star's Iconic Ensembles on DWTS

Tyra Banks got into the spirit of the evening on Dancing with the Stars on Monday night, which honored pop star Britney Spears.

The supermodel, 47, wowed in two looks paying homage to two different and iconic moments in Spears' career –– one from her first single, "...Baby One More Time," and the other from her 2001 VMA performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U" during which she handled a live snake.

For the first look, which Banks posted to her Instagram and Instagram Stories, she wore her long hair in pigtail braids just like the star singer, complete with light-colored pom-poms.

The America's Next Top Model star paid special attention to detail, adding a grey cardigan worn over a white blouse that was knotted at the belly.

Banks completed the throwback look with a black miniskirt and thigh-high matching socks.

Spears, who turns 40 this December, released "...Baby One More Time" in 1998 as the lead single off of her first album of the same name.

Banks' second look for the evening was an homage to the "Toxic" singer's outfit from the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, in which she wore a green top and had a live snake draped over her shoulders.

For that look, Banks took a bit more creative license, forgoing Spears' glittery hot pants for a long green skirt.

She did, however, don a green-colored bralette, as well as the snake thanks to a glittery serpent appliqué on her garment.

Monday's episode of DWTS included a historic moment, as dancer Cheryl Burke and her celeb partner Cody Rigsby delivered a virtual performance of Spears' 2007 hit "Gimme More" due to their positive COVID-19 test results last week.

The longtime DWTS pro, who is quarantining after testing positive for a breakthrough COVID-19 case last Sunday, spoke to PEOPLE exclusively shortly before performing the jazz routine from home.

"I'm just really grateful that despite everything that's happened in the last several days, we've been able to pivot and stay in the competition virtually for this week," she told PEOPLE.

Burke, who was fully vaccinated, added, "We've been given a really unique opportunity and challenge for Britney week and while it may seem like performing remotely has its advantages, I will say this is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do!"

Rigsby announced he tested positive for COVID-19 days after Burke shared her news. Last week, they were judged based on a video of their rehearsal. This week, as the contestants danced to songs by Spears in the ballroom, they danced alone in their own homes.

Burke, who has been part of the show since season 2 in 2006, called the first-ever remote performance an "exciting challenge."

"For someone who has been on the show since the beginning, orchestrating this performance has been an exciting challenge," she said. "It's something that has never been done on the show and to top it all off — dancing solo is actually a first for me!"