Tyra Banks Celebrates Her 48th Birthday with Sultry Photoshoot and Body Positive Message

"My body is fuller. And so is my mind," wrote the Dancing with the Stars host on Instagram

Tyra Banks is celebrating her 48th birthday with a positive mind and body!

The Dancing with the Stars host honored another trip around the sun with a trio of sultry shots of herself in a black one-piece bathing suit with cap sleeves and a row of peach-colored flowers printed down the middle.

"It's my BIRTHDAY! 💫 And every year this BODY of mine keeps changing," Banks wrote Saturday alongside the images. "My body of work and my body ody ody."

"My body is fuller. And so is my mind. 🧠," the model continued, before wishing a happy birthday "to all my fellow Sagittarius out there."

"Here's to growing together, in more ways than one. 😉 💛TyTy," she added.

As ever, Banks isn't shy when it comes to her wardrobe. On the latest season of DWTS, the reality show host wore a slew of adventurous outfits to match the program's various themes.

During Britney Spears Week, Banks emulated the pop star's look from her 1998 "...Baby One More Time" music video, including a black miniskirt and thigh-high matching socks.

Later in the episode, the host changed into a green ensemble similar to the one worn by Spears, 40, at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, including a gold serpent appliqué to mimic the live snake worn by the singer.

The week prior, Banks stunned the Internet with a maroon dress featuring a dramatic collar that some compared to something out of Jurassic Park.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show a few days later, she told host James Corden that her stylists weren't oblivious to how she looked before the host went out on stage.

"I kept saying 'peacock' after [putting on the dress] and my stylist kept on kind of giggling and stuff," Banks told Corden, 43. "Then we started seeing all this Jurassic Park stuff [online]."

She later added, "My stylist was like, 'Yeah we did know that you looked like a lizard before the social started.' They did know!"

Earlier that week, the America's Next Top Model host likened the massive collar to Victoria's Secret wings — or "wangs," as she called them — to E! News' Daily Pop.