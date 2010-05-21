Tyra Banks: Back To Modeling and Ready to Smize!

After leading countless model hopefuls down the runway and into the fashion industry, Tyra Banks is returning to her modeling roots. The TV personality has re-signed with her first modeling agency, IMG, and this time around, she is bringing her own company, Bankable Enterprises, into the mix. “The last time I was with IMG, I was set on taking on the modeling world in the high fashion and commercial sectors,“ says Banks in a release. “Now I’m dreaming even bigger but this time for my company as well. Aligning myself with brands that I believe in, and helping them achieve the kind of success they’re looking for, helps all of us as we grow our businesses,” says the former Victoria’s Secret supermodel, who will participate in commercial endorsements and fashion related opportunities. And IMG, for its part, is equally thrilled. “Tyra is a global brand and we are happy to welcome her back to the IMG family,” says Ted Forstmann, the company’s Chairman and CEO, in a release. The America’s Next Top Model creator, host and executive producer, is also busy penning a new book series. With her hands in so many exciting projects, we hope that the 36-year-old Banks can keep up with her younger cohorts. Tell us: Do you think Tyra Banks still has what it takes to be on top of the modeling world? —David Yi