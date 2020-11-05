Tyra Banks Admits to Early DWTS Wardrobe Mishap Fans May Have Missed

The star, who features several outfit changes in each episode, says she didn't have time to zip up her dress one night

Tyra Banks knows how to handle any kind of wardrobe malfunction.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, the 46-year-old Dancing with the Stars host opened up about showcasing her fashion on the series and admitted to an early wardrobe mishap that fans might not have noticed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During each episode of the competition series, Banks shows off several outfit changes — but the model revealed that during one occasion, she didn't have time to zip up her dress before heading out on the stage.

"I think it was the third or fourth episode, I walk out and my hand is on my back and I was holding my dress together," Banks told the outlet. "It was not zipped up! And I did not have on any of my jewelry."

"Then, you'll notice, a couple of acts later my hand is down, I'm zipped up and I have on jewelry," Banks added.

One wardrobe mishap fans will remember is when Banks lost her earring during the ABC reality dance competition's season 29 premiere. After speaking to Nelly about his dance, she noticed her earring fell out and passed it off to judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

"And I promised everybody that I'm going to keep it real real," Banks, who held up the dangling accessory, said during the episode. "This earring, I might pass it to you, Carrie Ann."

Image zoom Tyra Banks on the DWTS premiere | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite these wardrobe malfunctions, Banks is determined to keep fashion a key element of her hosting gig and tells ET she even set up some guidelines for herself.

"There's certain rules that I have. You have to play to your strengths, so I play to making sure that the waist is snatched — because, if it's not, I'm well-endowed naturally and it can look a little bit like a mumu," Banks explained. "I have very broad shoulders and sometimes the dress doesn't really cover the shoulder... so it's got to be wide enough up here."

"Can't have satin on the boobies, on the tummy or on the booty," the model added. "Satin on my booty shows cellulite, satin on my boobies on TV makes the size they already are ten times bigger. So there's all these [things to remember], like a checklist."

Last month, Banks had a little more than a wardrobe mishap when she accidentally named the wrong stars when announcing which pairs had landed in the bottom two in early October.

Executive producer Andrew Llinares and judge Bruno Tonioli showed their support for the new host at the time, praising her for the way she dealt with the mistake. "I think Tyra dealt with it amazingly," Llinares told ET before adding, "I just want to be really clear, this was not Tyra’s fault. It was a behind-the-scenes issue."

Tonioli, 64, echoed Llinares' sentiments, and called her "brilliant."

Earlier on in the season, Banks also addressed some of the fan criticism she received online for her DWTS hosting debut, noting that mistakes happen and she wasn't going to give up.

"Tonight I hosted the second episode of Dancing with the Stars ... and yeah, it wasn't perfect," the TV host previously said in a Tik Tok video. "Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going."