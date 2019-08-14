Gigi Hadid's Bachelorette Flame Tyler Cameron Is a Model, Too: See His Sexy Underwear Campaign!

Tyler Cameron just wrapped up his whirlwind summer with an underwear campaign — and the photos are just as hot as you’d expect.

The Bachelorette runner-up, 26, models boxer briefs, scruffy facial hair and his perfectly sculpted physique in the latest ad for men’s basic brand Mack Weldon’s “18-Hour Jersey” style underwear, available now on mackweldon.com.

Cameron rose to fame — and captured the hearts of millions — just a few months ago on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, but this isn’t his first modeling gig.

The Florida native is signed to Next Model Management in Miami and posed for several sexy shoots before ever appearing on reality television. Much to the delight of Bachelor Nation, Cameron has shared the sexy shirtless photos and close-up headshots to his Instagram account.

His latest Mack Weldon campaign comes just days after a source told PEOPLE that Cameron and supermodel Gigi Hadid “are definitely real and he’s having a good time.”

Image zoom Courtesy Mack Weldon

Image zoom Courtesy Mack Weldon

“It’s too soon to say Tyler and Gigi are ‘dating’,” the source said. “They’re both being purposefully coy.”

Cameron was first spotted with Hadid, 24, at Soho House in Brooklyn on Aug. 4 in a photo that surfaced on Twitter (after social media users noticed that the two followed each other on Instagram in late July.)

While the photo was taken from behind, obscuring their faces, the man in the photo is wearing the same shirt Cameron was wearing in other social media posts from the same day. (Reps for both did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Image zoom Raymond Hall/GC Images; ABC; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Just one night later, Cameron and Hadid hung out again, this time at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City, PEOPLE confirmed.

According to a source, they enjoyed a few hours of bowling in the lounge’s VIP suite with some friends, followed by an hour of karaoke. Hadid was photographed leaving the venue in blue biker shorts, a long-sleeved shirt and sneakers.

Cameron’s first date with Hadid came two days after he was photographed leaving Brown’s Los Angeles apartment on the morning of Aug. 2.

An insider told E! News they spent the night together. “I thought it went great. I think he did, too,” Brown, 24, told PEOPLE of their time together. “We had a great time. We talked everything out. It felt very normal.”

Image zoom WAGO/BACKGRID

Now, the source says that “Hannah is not thrilled” about news of Cameron and Hadid’s outings.

“It’s not that she doesn’t think he’s allowed to date other people, but it’s embarrassing,” the source explains.

Image zoom Courtesy ABC (2)

On Monday, Brown — who asked Cameron out during The Bachelorette finale after ending her engagement to winner Jed Wyatt — told PEOPLE that she’s “not really sure where things stand with [Cameron] right now.”

Brown added that for now, she has no expectations when it comes to a relationship with Cameron.

“We both have things that are going on in our lives right now separately,” she said. “I’m keeping my options open.”

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

She also clarified that “dating is too strong of a word” for her current situation with Cameron and deemed herself “a single woman.”

Brown got candid about her love life on Monday in a lengthy Instagram post where she admitted that she has been “struggling” following the end of the ABC series.

“Life is so different,” she wrote. “Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people.”

Image zoom John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

The Miss Alabama winner also addressed some of the drama that surrounded her season, including her heated argument about sex and religion with controversial contestant, Luke Parker.

“My faith has been questioned by thousands who don’t know my heart, and my transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous,” she continued. “Simultaneously, I’ve become a role model for young women and started bigger conversations around faith and sex. I’m living on my own for the first time and shuffling through this life of next steps with press, media, and opportunities galore.”