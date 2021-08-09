"I used to be against the beard," Tyler Cameron said while taking part in a Q&A of fan-submitted questions with Cheddar News

Tyler Cameron Says He Thinks Matt James Would Look 'Kind of Creepy' if He Shaved His Beard

Tyler Cameron is here for Matt James' beard.

While speaking with Cheddar News for a recent interview, the 28-year-old Bachelorette alum admitted he is a fan of his BFF and fellow Bachelor Nation star's infamous facial hair.

"I used to be against the beard. I was like, 'What are you doing, Matt?'" he said during a fan-submitted Q&A. "But now, I like the beard because I look back on old pictures of him and he looks kind of creepy without it."

Cameron added that should James, 29, choose to ever get rid of his current look, "We'd all be turned off by him."

"I think he should keep the beard," the Florida native concluded.

Matt James and Tyler Cameron Credit: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Late last month, while appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the topic of James' beard came up when Cameron was asked a personal grooming question.

Asked by one of the two guests who were behind the bar on the late-night series to rate how he manscapes on a scale of "one to Matt's beard," Cameron laughed before he shared his response.

"On a scale of Matt's beard — one being nothing and ten being that crazy nest — I'm about a 3.8," he explained. "I gotta keep a little bit of fur, you know?"

Cameron was then asked if he was "jealous" of James' facial hair and "how well" he could grow a beard of his own.