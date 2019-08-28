Tyler Cameron Shares New Modeling Photo as His Relationship with Gigi Hadid Heats Up

As Tyler Cameron‘s relationship with Gigi Hadid becomes more public, his modeling career is also heating up.

Days after Cameron, 26, and Hadid, 24, were seen sharing a kiss at a VMAs afterparty, the rising model shared a new sultry headshot on his Instagram. Wearing a neutral knit sweater, Cameron gives a seductive smize directly into the camera and poses with one hand placed over his opposite shoulder, giving himself a half hug.

“Almost sweater weather,” he captioned the shot.

Shortly after Cameron shared the headshot, taken by NYC-based photographer Stefan Mreczko, this season’s Bachelorette runner-up got lots of love from his Bachelor Nation friends in the comments. “Even you can’t help hugging you,” Nick Viall jokingly wrote.

Dylan Barbour, who was on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette with Cameron, said, “Oh my gahhhhhh.”

Cameron even got the attention of Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, who wrote, “The picture that comes with the frame 😂.”

All eyes have been on the Bachelorette alum since he’s been spotted spending time with Hadid after the hit ABC reality show finished airing. The two appeared to confirm their status as a couple when they were seen hitting the 2019 VMAs afterparty circuit together.

After Hadid attended the VMAs with sister Bella Hadid, the supermodel brought Cameron along as her plus-one at the Republic Records party at The Fleur Room in N.Y.C. According to E! News, Swift gave Tyler “a big hug” when he arrived, and “Tyler and Gigi shared a kiss.”

As fans of Hannah Brown’s season of the Bachelorette know, Brown broke up with her man Jed Wyatt when she found out he had lied about having a girlfriend when he first went on the show. Then, on the live After the Final Rose special, Brown asked Cameron out for a drink, as the audience cheered on in approval.

A few days later, Cameron was spotted leaving Brown’s L.A. residence after apparently spending the night together. But just two days after his rendezvous with Brown, he was spotted for the first time with Hadid in New York City.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the duo is “being purposefully coy,” when it comes to the status of their relationship.

“Their dates are definitely real and he’s having a good time,” the source added.