Tyler Cameron Drops a New Merch Line — and Naturally It's Covered in Shirtless Photos of Himself
Even Matt James, the reality star's close friend and leading man on season 25 of The Bachelor, makes an appearance on some of the sexy pieces
Calling all fans of The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron: Get ready to fawn over the star's latest swoon-worthy merch collection.
Launched just in time for the holiday shopping season, the reality star and model, 27, unveiled a new line of clothing and accessories (including phone cases and mugs) emblazoned with some pretty sexy shirtless shots of himself.
"New merch is out now!! Get all of your holiday shopping done now! Go click the link in my bio to check out the store. Comment who you're buying for!!" Cameron wrote on Instagram as he modeled a light blue hoodie featuring a photograph of him enjoying a slice of pizza without a shirt on.
But that's not all. Cameron's close friend and upcoming Bachelor Matt James also makes an appearance on a few of the merch pieces.
Other items in the line include a photo of Cameron standing completely naked and covering his nether region with a pumpkin pie while James sits next to him wearing swim trunks and eating a plate of food.
Cameron and James also created a faux political campaign logo for some more items which reads "James Cameron '21."
Cameron — the runner-up of Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season — teased a potential cameo on James' upcoming season of The Bachelor, which is currently filming.
"I saw him recently," Cameron revealed, seemingly hinting at his appearance on the dating show. "No spoilers!"
The friends recently reunited and Cameron said James planned on giving it his all as the Bachelor on season 25. "We are going to get a full dose of Matt," he said. "He’s gonna have fun, he’s gonna be very vulnerable, he’s gonna open himself up."