Tyler Cameron has a message for Kanye West.

The Bachelorette heartthrob, 26, retweeted a video clip of Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which Kanye, 42, tells his wife, Kim Kardashian West, that her skin-tight Thierry Mugler dress and corset she planned to wear to the 2019 Met Gala was “too sexy.”

Image zoom Paul Morigi/Getty; Roy Rochlin/Getty

“You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” Kanye said in the video.

Image zoom Theo Wargo/WireImage

But Kim, 38, quickly fired back. “You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” she said to Kanye before he stormed out of the room.

Now, the Cameron is coming to Kim’s defense.

“What not to do,” Cameron wrote on Twitter. “You should want your significant other to be sexy and feel sexy. Ye lost his confidence. Fellas if you can’t stand the heat get out the kitchen. Encourage your significant other to be all they can be. Not hold them back.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Dress Was So Tight, She Considered Peeing Her Pants in ‘an Emergency’

What not to do… You should want your significant other to be sexy and feel sexy. Ye lost his confidence. Fellas if you can’t stand the heat get out the kitchen. Encourage your significant other to be all they can be. Not hold them back https://t.co/xETmGXDhjY — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) October 15, 2019

Clearly, Cameron has the confidence to put “Ye” in his place.

Many fans agreed with Cameron, including another Bachelor nation star, Dylan Barbour. “What about when your fiancée makes you stop posting shirtless pics,” the Bachelor in Paradise star wrote in the comments section, referring to his fiancé, Hannah Godwin, whom he met on the show.

RELATED: Bachelorette Heartthrob Tyler Cameron Poses Shirtless for GQ — See the Photos!

Cameron was most recently linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid. After following one another on Instagram this summer, they were spotted around New York City a few times before attending a MTV Video Music Awards afterparty together in August.

They seemingly confirmed their couple status when Cameron attended the funeral for Hadid’s grandmother, Ans van den Herik, who died from complications due to cancer.

Late last month, Cameron told Entertainment Tonight that he was keeping his relationship with Hadid private.

Image zoom Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“We’re just friends,” Cameron said when asked where he and the supermodel currently stand. “I mean, that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person, and we’re just keeping it friendly.”

They haven’t been photographed together since her grandmother’s funeral, and during an episode of Watch What Happens Live in early October, Cameron stirred speculation that their romance may have fizzled out. He appeared to have told fellow guest Jenny McCarthy that he was on the market — saying with a flirtatious smile, “I may be single.”

Two days later he told PEOPLE that he was keeping his private life private. “I mean, I’m at a point right now where I don’t really talk about what I’m doing relationship-wise,” Cameron said.

“What’s out there is out there. I’m just focusing on myself right now,” The Bachelorette star added.

Currently, he’s focused on his fitness. He just completed the Chicago Marathon and is gearing up to run the New York City Marathon in November.