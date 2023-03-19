Tyga Buys Avril Lavigne a Custom-Made $80,000 Diamond Necklace amid New Romance

The rapper purchased the custom-made necklace for the "Sk8ter Boi" singer from Mavani & Co Jewelry

Published on March 19, 2023 01:42 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 16: Avril Lavigne and Tyga are seen on March 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Avril Lavigne is all blinged-out thanks to a new gift from Tyga!

PEOPLE can confirm that the "Rack City" rapper, 33, gifted the "Sk8er Boi" singer, 38, with a custom-made necklace from Mavani & Co Jewelry, which cost him $80,000. TMZ was first to report the news.

Mavani & Co Jewelry founder Eric Mavani says that the jewelry features 50 carats of white and black diamonds, as well as pink sapphires.

In an image of the necklace shared on Instagram, the piece can be seen with several pendants on it, including two of the letter "A" written over a pink heart, as well as two skulls and crossbones accessorized with pink ribbons. Lavigne's first name also takes center stage at the front of the necklace.

Last month, an insider told PEOPLE that Lavigne and ex-fiancé Mod Sun had called off their engagement after less than a year.

"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," the insider said at the time.

Avril Lavigne
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The singer was then spotted with Tyga on numerous occasions, including an outing at Nobu restaurant last month.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month of the pair: "Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other. It's very new. It's very casual."

Lavigne and Tyga later confirmed their romance when they were photographed sharing a kiss outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

A day later, the duo sat front row at the Y/Project Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear fashion show.

For that appearance, Lavigne and Tyga wore matching, floor-length leather coats over plain black tops, which they accessorized with chain-link necklaces.

Tyga donned edgy leather pants, while Lavigne's pants featured a cutout detail along the leg. She completed the look with smoky eyeliner.

