Two Ways to Wear It! How to Dress a Slip Dress, Shirt Dress or Jumpsuit Up or Down

Layer an oversized shirt open over this midi for a daytime look. Wear it unbuttoned and add cool loafers and a backpack for to keep the vibe laid-back.

Buy It! Wilfred Only Slip Midi Dress, $118; aritzia.com, Summersalt The Perfect Boyfriend Shirt, $75; summersalt.com, Melie Bianco "Aubrey" Large Backpack, $120; meliebieanco.com, Franco Sarto "Carolynn" Loafers, $110; francosarto.com