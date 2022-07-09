Two Ways to Wear It! How to Dress a Slip Dress, Shirt Dress or Jumpsuit Up or Down
Celebrities love these closet classics for a reason — they're easy to throw on and can be worn a number of ways. Check out how we'd style ours for a casual hang or a dressed-up dinner
A Slip Dress
Celeb Inspo: Ruth Wilson in Galvan
This simple and sleek piece is a go-to for more formal occasions, but it's more versatile than you think.
A Slip Dress: Casual
Layer an oversized shirt open over this midi for a daytime look. Wear it unbuttoned and add cool loafers and a backpack for to keep the vibe laid-back.
Buy It! Wilfred Only Slip Midi Dress, $118; aritzia.com, Summersalt The Perfect Boyfriend Shirt, $75; summersalt.com, Melie Bianco "Aubrey" Large Backpack, $120; meliebieanco.com, Franco Sarto "Carolynn" Loafers, $110; francosarto.com
A Slip Dress: Dressed Up
Eye-catching accessories keep the look simple and elevated, perfect for any occasion from a date night to a wedding or gala.
Buy It! Wilfred Only Slip Midi Dress, $118; aritzia.com, Missoma "Molton" Baroque Pearl Miss Match Drop Earrings, $162; missoma.com, Folsedo The Bucket Bag, $475; folsedo.com, JLO Jennifer Lopez "Vivan" Sandals, $50; dsw.com
A Shirtdress
Celeb Inspo: Dakota Fanning in Loro Piana
A white poplin midi is the perfect blank canvas. Have fun with accessories to change up your look.
A Shirtdress: Casual
Sporty accessories in fun colors give this piece a preppy yet casual look, making it perfect for any weekend plans.
Buy It! Nordstrom Shirtdress, $119; nordstrom.com, J.Crew Baseball Cap, $54.50; jcrew.com, Longchamp Le Pliage Filet Crossbody Bag, $85; longchamp.com, Gola Vegan Classics Tennis Mark Cox Sneakers, $70; golausa.com
A Shirtdress: Dressed Up
A bold blazer and a pair of beaded earrings and heels, all in an array of sorbet shades, add just the right amount of fun to this dress, making it work (or brunch!) appropriate.
Buy It! Nordstrom Shirtdress, $119; nordstrom.com, Ann Taylor Mixed Beaded Hoop Earrings, $49.50; anntaylor.com, Zara Straight Cut Blazer, $89.90; zara.com, Andre Assous "Darling" Heels, $199; andreassous.com
A Jumpsuit
Celeb Inspo: Jessica Chastain in Stella McCartney
Whether in pastel pink, classic khaki or practical denim, a utility-inspired jumpsuit is the ultimate cool-girl one piece.
A Jumpsuit: Casual
Add cheerful accessories like these pink lucite sunnies, novelty straw bag and bright espadrille sandals for a look perfect for a weekend getaway.
Buy It! Gap V-Neck Jumpsuit, $98; gap.com, Féroce "Heather" Sunglasses, $125; feroceeyewear.com, Clare V. "Totita" Straw Bag, $175; clarev.com, Nine West "Monee" Ankle Wrap Flat Sandals, $85; ninewest.com
A Jumpsuit: Dressed Up
Neutral, timeless accessories that make a statement like this woven bag, jewelry-like watch (that can convert to a stacked bracelet set!) and buckle adorned sandals are the perfect additions to give a jumpsuit dressier vibes.
Buy It! Gap V-Neck Jumpsuit, $98; gap.com, Charles & Keith "Lola" Belted Hobo Bag, $109; charleskeith.com, Tory Burch Puzzle Watch, $350; toryburch.com, Vince Camuto "Jeminstie" Sandals, $129; vincecamuto.com