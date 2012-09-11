Twitter Followers: Win an Autographed Nicole Richie for Macy's Impulse Blouse!

Courtesy Macy’s Impulse; Inset: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

We’ve been waiting for this collection to arrive — and now that it’s finally here, we want to give you your very own piece! We’re talking about Nicole Richie‘s line for Macy’s Impulse, of course, and to celebrate the Sept. 12 launch, we have 30 blouses (nine extra-small, 12 small and nine medium) — with the hangtags signed by Richie — to give away on Twitter.

To enter, Tweet us (@StyleWatchMag) a photo of yourself in your most Richie-esque outfit: mixing high-low looks, rocking a topknot, wearing something vintage with something funky and new. Anything you think emulates the style star. Come Thursday evening, we’ll pick 30 winners at random, and each will score one of these adorable black chiffon blouses with faux leather detail (left, $49).

While you’re dreaming up your entry outfit, be sure to head over to the Macy’s Facebook page and ‘Like’ it; once you do, you’ll be able to pre-shop the Richie collection on Tuesday, before it hits stores Wednesday. Sweet deal!

Click below to read our official contest rules, and may the best Richie fans win.

Open only to those to whom this Tweet has been addressed, provided that entrant is a legal U.S. resident age 19 or older at the time of entry. Limited to one entry per Twitter account. Thirty Twitter users who respond and qualify will be chosen at random to receive a Nicole Richie for Macy’s Impulse blouse (each with an approximate retail value (ARV) of $49). Sponsor and prize provider not responsible for any damage or injury, including to computer equipment, related to participating in this promotion. Items being distributed are not transferable or redeemable for cash. Winners are responsible for any and all taxes. Promotion begins at 10:30 P.M. EST on 09/10/2012 and ends at 11:59 P.M. EST on 09/16/2012. PEOPLE StyleWatch will contact winners by a Twitter direct message on or before 09/13/2012. Employees of PEOPLE StyleWatch, Time Inc., Macy’s, and any related companies are not eligible to enter or win. The winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility and waiver of liability before prizes are awarded. Void where prohibited by law.