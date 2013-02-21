Twitter Followers: Enter to Win Kmart Points -- and a Shout-Out from Adam Levine

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Our dream day involves an unlimited shopping spree on the arm of a handsome guy — say, Adam Levine. We can’t quite give you that experience, but we can give you the next best thing: a personal response from the Voice coach himself, plus 500 points to spend on ShopYourWay.com.

Levine is partnering up with Kmart and the rewards-based shopping site to offer his own line of apparel and accessories, and to celebrate, he will answer one lucky fan’s question — who will also get the fabulous rewards points to spend as a bonus.

To enter, submit your question to @stylewatchmag and @shopyourway with the hashtag #luvadam. A winner will be selected at random. Read the rules below, then enter. Good luck!

Open only to those to whom this Tweet has been addressed, provided that entrant is a legal U.S. resident age 18 or older at the time of entry. Limited to one entry per Twitter account. A winner will be selected at random to receive 5000 ShopYourWay.com points and a personal shout out from Adam Levine. Sponsor(s) not responsible for any damage to computer equipment related to participating in this promotion. Items being distributed are not transferable or redeemable for cash. Consumers who obtain items are responsible for any and all taxes. Promotion begins at 12:01 a.m. ET or EST on 02/21/2013 and ends at 02:30 P.M. ET or EST on 02/21/2013. SPONSOR will contact the winners by a Twitter direct message on or before 02/21/2013. Employees of Kmart, Time Inc., or any related companies are not eligible to enter or win. The winner(s) may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility and waiver of liability before prize(s) can be awarded. Void where prohibited by law.