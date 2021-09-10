Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been dating for over a year, after meeting on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Have Matching Moment in Identical Tees and Leather Pants in New York City

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking their "twin flame" connection quite literally.

On Wednesday, the couple was spotted by TMZ stepping out in New York City with matching outfits — hitting the streets of SoHo in black leather pants and the same white graphic t-shirt.

The Transformers star, 35, paired her look with black heels and a zebra-print Bottega Veneta pouch while the "Bloody Valentine" rocker, 31, tied his look together with white Dr. Martens and a chain necklace.

The couple has been known to match each other in the past, most recently on a sweet trip to Disneyland in June and on the red carpet at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in May.

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly NYC, 8 SEPTEMBER 2021 Credit: TMZ

Last year, Fox called Kelly her "twin flame" during an appearance on the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast, describing their instant connection with one another.

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," she said. "So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Fox and Kelly (né Colson Baker) first went public with their relationship last summer after the actress appeared in Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video in May 2020.

The video came just days after her now-ex Brian Austin Green confirmed their split after almost 10 years of marriage. The two share three sons — Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 8½ — while Green, 48, is also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius. (Kelly has a daughter named Casie, 12.)

Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, 'I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,'" she said.

Kelly, meanwhile, gushed over his girlfriend of more than a year in an interview with InStyle last month, stating their love is "real."

"When it's summer, it's the hottest summer. When it's winter, it's the most amazing chill. In the fall and spring, it's a beautiful transition. She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life," the musician told the outlet.