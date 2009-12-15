Twilight's Ashley Greene Dishes On Her Own 'Fairytale' Prom Night

Courtesy TeenPROM



Ashley Greene has had some magical prom experiences — most famously giving her on-screen costar Bella a glam makeover for her evening out with Edward in Twilight. Her off-screen reality was quite different, though still pretty dreamy. In the 2010 issue of TeenPROM, Greene says, “I bought my dress and I pretty much paid for everything because my parents really didn’t have the money to pay for something like that. I worked for it, so I think it meant that much more to me because I had to save up.” She continues: “I went with my high school sweetheart and had a blast. I had that fairytale prom everyone talks about.” As a spokesperson for DonateMyDress.org, a charity that targets underprivileged prom-goers, the actress, who gave up her own hard-earned gold sequined gown for the cause, wants to ensure that other girls have similarly blissful memories. The 22-year-old starlet has the following advice for teens: “People have a lot of anticipation for an event like prom and end up overdoing it or wearing too much makeup. Really make sure you are comfortable because then you’ll feel beautiful, instead of going overboard and asking yourself, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I do?’” For more prom tips from Ashley, check out the new TeenPROM, which hits newsstands December 22, or visit teenmag.com.

courtesy of TeenPROM

courtesy of TeenPROM