Twiggy joins the beloved cosmetics brand as a celebrity ambassador in a new campaign alongside Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn

Twiggy on Becoming the New Face of Charlotte Tilbury, Her Makeup Faves and That Iconic Eye Makeup

Charlotte Tilbury has joined forces with a major beauty icon!

Twiggy — hailed as one of the first international supermodels of the '60s and best known for her bold eyelashes — is the makeup label's newest celebrity ambassador.

In celebration of Charlotte Tilbury's latest expansion to its best-selling Pillow Talk collection, Twiggy, 72, will star in a new ad campaign for the brand, debuting today, March 31. Models Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn will also be featured in the campaign.

The cosmetic brand has launched Pillow Talk Party featuring four new products added to the Pillow Talk franchise, including the new Pillow Talk Dreams luxury eye-shadow palette, a Colour Chamelon cream eye-shadow pencil in the brand's signature Pillow Talk Shade, Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes mascara in Dream Pop (a berry-brown shade) and two new Pillow Talk Multi-Glow highlighters in Dream Light and Romance Light.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Pillow Talk campaign," Twiggy tells PEOPLE. "Charlotte is a friend, and I admire her achievements very much. It was such fun to work together — we laughed a lot!"

Twiggy adds that her first memory of Charlotte Tilbury was "seeing her in-store counter in a major department store in London and being very impressed with the beautiful presentation and quality of the products."

Glowing shots from the campaign show Twiggy posing in a structured blazer, holding an opened lipstick in her right hand. The model sported her signature eyeliner and fluttery lashes

Elsewhere, Dunn, 31, is seen posing with an eye palette against an array of plush pillows while Moss, 48, smizes while getting blushed applied to her cheeks.

Speaking about her own beauty philosophy, Twiggy tells PEOPLE she believes "beauty is in the eye of the beholder"

"It comes in many forms, inside and out."

Being a renowned fashion figure — a title Twiggy views as a "great compliment" — skincare is especially important to the supermodel. "I have dry skin, lots of moisturizer is really important to me," she says, adding that Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream is "gorgeous for everyday" and Magic Night Cream is "[gorgeous] for every night."

And of course, Twiggy is all about the eyes. The star tells PEOPLE she's still "very fond" of the dramatic look, noting she "invented it at the tender age of 16."

"It would take me one and a half hours to apply, including three pairs of false eyelashes," Twiggy says.

To help create her eye looks today, Twiggy shares: "I love the Pillow Talk Push Up lashes. Mascara, and the new shade Dream Pop is my favorite! I pair this with the new Pillow Talk Dreams palette."

Outside of products, Twiggy says drinking "plenty of water" is an important part of her beauty routine.