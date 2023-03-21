TWICE's Chaeyoung 'Deeply' Apologizes for Wearing Shirt with 'Tilted Swastika'

"I didn't correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore," the K-pop musician said in an Instagram post on Tuesday

Published on March 21, 2023 09:47 PM
EOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 02: (SOUTH KOREA OUT) Chaeyoung of girl group TWICE attends the CHANEL 'N°1 de Chanel Garden' open photocall on August 02, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

TWICE's Chaeyoung is apologizing to her fans.

On Tuesday, the K-pop artist, 23, spoke out on Instagram after sharing a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that contained a swastika.

"Hello, this is Chaeyoung from TWICE. I sincerely apologize regarding the Instagram post. I didn't correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore," explained Chaeyoung.

In the since-deleted photo captured by The Escapist, Chaeyoung is sitting in a restaurant booth modeling a pair of sunglasses as she wears a white long-sleeve polka-dotted blouse underneath a white t-shirt with a figure of punk rock icon Sid Vicious and the swastika symbol.

"I deeply apologize for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern," added Chaeyoung while addressing the photo. "I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again. Sincerely apologize again."

The Anti-Defamation League stated on its website, "The murderous legacy of the Nazi regime, especially the Holocaust, permanently converted the swastika into a symbol of hate, anti-Semitism and infamy."

They said that since 1945, "the swastika has served as the most significant and notorious of hate symbols, anti-Semitism and white supremacy for most of the world outside of Asia."

Many of Chaeyoung's 8.6 million followers responded to Chaeyoung's apology by leaving comments on the post, including, "Don't worry we believe you 💜" and "I forgive you 💗."

Her post also comes after the pop star was seen performing alongside her fellow group members on the South Korean music television program Show! Music Core while wearing a black t-shirt that appeared to contain QAnon imagery.

