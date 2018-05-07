Donald Trump Is Not Welcome at the Met Gala Where He Was Once a Regular and Proposed to Melania

It’s the first Monday in May which means one thing: the Met Gala.

The annual A-list fundraiser held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is basically a who’s who of Hollywood, and it holds significant meaning for President Donald Trump and wife Melania: the business mogul popped the question during the event in 2004.

The future first lady was photographed that night wearing her 15-carat diamond engagement ring, which Graff Diamonds executives told Forbes this year that Trump paid full price for the ring — which reportedly retailed at $1.5 million — despite his claim in a 2005 New York Times interview that he got a $1 million discount in exchange for publicity. Melania, sporting dark locks, donned a black gown with midriff cutouts and diamond earrings for the big night.

The newly engaged couple even posed for a candid silly photo with Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

Donald and Melania Trump at 2004 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Ivanka, Donald and Melania Trump Evan Agostini/Getty

“It was a great surprise. We are very happy together,” Melania told the New York Post of the engagement at the time.

During an appearance on Live with Regis and Kelly a few days later, Trump also spoke about his soon-to-be third wife (he was previously married to Ivana Trump, with whom he had three children, and Marla Maples, with whom he shares a daughter.)

“Well, we’ve had a great relationship, we’ve been together for five years and it was really time,” he said. “And you know, Melania is a great woman, a great person and I’m really happy about it.”

Trump was fixture at the Met Gala for decades, with Melania beginning to join him on the famous red carpet beginning in 2003. The couple then made an appearance every year until 2012, and Ivanka has also attended many years.

Melania and Donald Trump at 2005 Met Gala James Devaney/WireImage

Melania and Donald Trump at 2006 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Donald and Melania Trump at 2008 Met Gala BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Donald and Melania Trump at 2010 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic

However, don’t expect President Trump and Melania back at the Met Gala anytime soon, according to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who hosts the event each year.

During an Oct. 2017 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Wintour had the choice to eat pickled pig’s feet or answer what celebrity would never again receive the exclusive invitation. After letting out a laugh, she answered, “Donald Trump,” to cheers and applause from the audience.

Since President Trump has taken the White House, there’s been much speculation about outward signs of marital strain, especially in the wake of his lawyers’ admission that he paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair. A new report by the Washington Post published Sunday highlighted the couple’s differing schedules and separate bedrooms, while a longtime friend of the president said the couple spends “very little to no time together.”

The first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, denied the claim, asserting that “the family spends most evenings together” when the president isn’t traveling alone, but even Melania has admitted to being “very independent.”

“We like to do what we like to do, and we give ourselves and each other space,” she told the Washington Post in July 2016. “I allowed him to do, to have his passion and his dreams come true, and he let me do the same.”