These Buttery Soft Bras That Shoppers ‘Can’t Wait to Wear’ Are on Sale — but Only for the Next 36 Hours

Are you ready for summer? The hottest season of the year is just around the corner, meaning it's time to rethink your wardrobe and stock up on breathable, comfortable styles — especially in your underwear drawer. The idea of wearing a constricting underwire bra on a stuffy summer day can make anyone cringe with dread, so a wire-free cooling bra is the way to go instead. Fortunately, True & Co. — one of the Internet's favorite wireless bra brands that Nordstrom and Amazon customers simply can't stop raving about — is having a huge sale on some of its best-selling items.
Shoppers say True & Co.'s bras and bralettes are so comfortable, "you'll forget you're wearing them." And until midnight ET on Friday, you can shop them for up to 20 percent off on Amazon, with prices starting at just $35. Can't-miss deals include the Lift Triangle Adjustable Strap Bra that some say is the "best thing [they've] bought in a long time" and the Scoop Neck Adjustable Strap Bra that shoppers say makes them not want to buy another bra again.
What makes True & Co. such a beloved label is its inclusive sizing. With most styles available in cup sizes up to 42DDD, their bras are legendary for those with bigger busts. One shopper who wears a size E wrote that they were shocked by how comfortable they are. "I can't believe I'm saying this but this bra actually holds my chest up so I can wear it in public without any embarrassment," they wrote. "I have since bought two more because it feels like I'm wearing nothing but still supported."
If you're unfamiliar with the brand, a good place to start is with the best-selling Scoop Neck Bra, which provides plenty of support while remaining invisible under clothes. This original scoop neck version (typically $44 but now just $35) can easily be pulled over your shoulders, but the lifting version is designed to be even more supportive for larger chests.
There's also a mesh back version of the Scoop Neck bra that's bound to keep you cool and comfortable in humid weather. Whichever one you go with, True & Co.'s bras are so smooth and flattering that they provide the "comfort you friggin' deserve," according to a shopper, while another called them "buttery soft" and said they're "throwing all my other bras away."
A third summed it up with: "When this bra is described as 'buttery soft,' they are not kidding. I purchased my third one through Amazon and it arrived and I can't wait to wear it. (Who says that about a bra?)"
Shop True & Co.'s bras that thousands of reviewers can't stop raving about while they're discounted until tomorrow night.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.