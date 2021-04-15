These Buttery Soft Bras That Shoppers ‘Can’t Wait to Wear’ Are on Sale — but Only for the Next 36 Hours

What makes True & Co. such a beloved label is its inclusive sizing. With most styles available in cup sizes up to 42DDD, their bras are legendary for those with bigger busts. One shopper who wears a size E wrote that they were shocked by how comfortable they are. "I can't believe I'm saying this but this bra actually holds my chest up so I can wear it in public without any embarrassment," they wrote. "I have since bought two more because it feels like I'm wearing nothing but still supported."