New Mom Troian Bellisario Hits the Red Carpet 10 Months After Birth of Baby Girl

Troian Bellisario is one cool mama!

On Monday night, The Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, stepped out for the screening of her new film, Where’d You Go, Bernadette, at the Metrograph theater in New York City, just 10 months after giving birth to her first child last October.

The mom rocked a form-fitting black dress that featured a plunging neckline with a sheer, diagonal cut bottom embellished with black feathers.

Bellisario styled the chic black look with sleek, straight hair, subtle smokey eye makeup and accessorized with dainty hoop earrings and her wedding ring.

The star and her husband, former Suits actor Patrick J. Adams, 37, have remained very private about their child, not yet announcing their daughter’s name to the world.

However, Bellisario recently opened up about her “complicated” time with breastfeeding in an Instagram post she shared during World Breastfeeding Week.

“I would never have thought something so simple would be so complicated,” she captioned her Aug. 6 post which showed two images of the actress breastfeeding her daughter and pumping. “My milk came in immediately (so lucky!) my daughter has always eaten well (little bit of reflux but all good) and breastfeeding her was never painful or frustrating (SO RARE).”

She continued, “But the mastitis, waking up in the middle of the night to pump, pulling off on the freeway to pump, or hiding in dark corners of houses while pumping or else I can’t sleep it’s SO PAINFUL.”

The star went on to joke that wearing her breast pump was “the most glamorous I’ve ever looked while feeling like an effing cow.”

Bellisario stars alongside Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig in Where’d You Go, Bernadette, which hits theaters Aug. 16.