Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams Design Charity Collection Inspired by Pretty Little Liars and Suits

The couple teamed up to raise funds for the Variety Boys & Girls Club's first-ever Photography Academy by creating a clothing collection inspired by their popular shows

Troian Bellisario and husband Patrick J. Adams know the importance of giving back to communities in need.

That's why the couple has teamed up with Variety Boys & Girls Club to raise funds for the organization's first-ever Photography Academy through a partnership with purpose-driven apparel company Shine The Light On and Trueheart, a full-service creative agency specializing in global social impact campaigns.

"When Shine The Light On came to us and told us about this very specific way that we could create clothing that would excite our fan bases, and it would make it so easy for them to get these really fun items of clothing that connected them to Suits and to Pretty Little Liars, and that it would 100% benefit this incredible organization, that's what was so exciting for us," Bellisario, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams Credit: Shine the Light On

The Pretty Little Liars alum also notes that while "fundraising is important work," it can be hard to get people engaged — which is why she and her husband of over five years are especially excited about how their dedicated fanbases can help make a difference.

"If you can create something that accesses your fanbase and makes them excited — we get to have these really fun homages for the Pretty Little Liars fans and the same thing with the Suits crew — it gets everybody activated and excited in a whole new way," the actress says.

The collection, which not only pays homage to both shows, but also to Adams' passion for photography, features T-shirts, hoodies, hats and crewnecks, and is available now until Feb. 25.

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams Credit: Shine the Light On

The designs include a hand making the "shhh" symbol with an "a" tattoo on the finger — perfect for fans of the beloved drama that catapulted Bellisario into the spotlight — in addition to the outline of a necktie and an old-school camera with the word "variety" etched into the lens for the Boys & Girls Club and their Photography Academy.

"I would say that photography is what has kept me going over the years. It's a creative process that's allowed me to express myself no matter what I'm going through and share that process with other people," Adams, 40, says.

The Suits star adds: "I think giving these kids yet another branch or opportunity of a way that they can express themselves and express their situations and talk about the world they live in is a uniquely important opportunity that, as a photographer myself, I couldn't be more excited about."

"We are blessed to have the incredible support of Troian Bellisario, Patrick J. Adams, Trueheart and Shine The Light On as we partner on this meaningful project," Patricia Siqueiros, executive director of Variety Boys & Girls Club, said in a statement.

Added Siqueiros: "Having two talented, successful and caring artists help us develop our Photography Academy and mentor our students, is absolutely priceless for them and will open up the door to new opportunities."