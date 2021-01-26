These $38 Knit Sneakers Are ‘Legit So Comfortable’ That Shoppers Are Buying Them in Every Color

When it comes to comfy shoes, Amazon reviewers have plenty of recommendations. From supportive slip-on shoes to fuzzy orthopedic slippers, shoppers are always on the lookout for cushy options that won't break the bank. That's why it's no surprise that thousands of customers have turned to this under-the-radar pair that are not only stylish and feel like "heaven," but also cost under $40.
The Troadlop Air Knitted Running Shoes boast over 4,100 five-star ratings on Amazon and have been steadily climbing up the running shoes best-sellers chart. Made with a lightweight mesh fabric, the sneakers have arch support insoles, non-slip soles, and a convenient no-tongue design so you can easily slip them on and off. Troadlop's knit sneakers come in 21 colors, including dark green, maroon, gray, and black, and are available sizes 5.5 to 11.5 (note that half-sizing is not available for all options).
Many customers rave that the Troadlop sneakers are "legit so comfortable" that they're buying them in multiple colors. Even shoppers with feet problems like tendonitis, or those who stand on their feet all day, say that the Troadlop sneakers are a "blessing." Plus, a handful of reviewers say the sneakers "look expensive," comparing the quality to higher end brands like Nike and Adidas.
"I'd compare these to my Adidas shoes — almost just like them but even better," one shopper wrote. My Adidas' had a seam that ran right over my toe and would always hurt my feet. These do not have any weird seams and fit perfectly."
"These shoes are amazing! They're so much more comfortable than my $100 Nikes," another customer said. "The cushions in the sole are so soft and comfortable, but also have amazing support. I hate wearing anything but slippers and sandals, but these don't even feel like I'm wearing shoes. Go buy every color — you will not be disappointed."
It sounds like the Troadlop Air Knitted Running Shoes are a must-have for anyone looking for a comfy pair of sneakers right now.