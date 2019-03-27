Tristan Thompson‘s new sneakers hold a very special meaning for the NBA star.

The Cleveland Cavaliers center, 28, showed off his fresh Nike purple basketball kicks emblazoned with 11-month-old daughter True Thompson and 2-year-old son Prince Thompson’s name on each foot. The custom strappy sneakers were worn in honor of Purple Day 2019, the global event dedicated to increasing awareness about epilepsy.

“Todays a special day for me and these kicks are very special to me. @epilepsytoronto #PurpleDay #MyMotivation#PurpleDayTO 💜,” Thompson captioned his photos on Instagram.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Despite Thompson’s controversial alleged cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods which caused friction in his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, the reality star still calls him a “good dad” to their daughter, True. Kardashian came to Thompson’s defense after multiple sources said that the NBA player hasn’t been spending enough time with their daughter.

Responding to a fan who tweeted that all True “needs is her mom,” Kardashian called Thompson a “good dad.”