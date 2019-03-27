Amid reports that the NBA star hasn't been spending much time with his daughter True, Tristan Thompson shows off his new kicks featuring his children's names
Tristan Thompson‘s new sneakers hold a very special meaning for the NBA star.
The Cleveland Cavaliers center, 28, showed off his fresh Nike purple basketball kicks emblazoned with 11-month-old daughter True Thompson and 2-year-old son Prince Thompson’s name on each foot. The custom strappy sneakers were worn in honor of Purple Day 2019, the global event dedicated to increasing awareness about epilepsy.
“Todays a special day for me and these kicks are very special to me. @epilepsytoronto #PurpleDay #MyMotivation#PurpleDayTO 💜,” Thompson captioned his photos on Instagram.
Despite Thompson’s controversial alleged cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods which caused friction in his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, the reality star still calls him a “good dad” to their daughter, True. Kardashian came to Thompson’s defense after multiple sources said that the NBA player hasn’t been spending enough time with their daughter.
RELATED PHOTOS: Barefaced Beauties! The Kardashian-Jenner Crew’s Best Makeup-Free Selfies
Responding to a fan who tweeted that all True “needs is her mom,” Kardashian called Thompson a “good dad.”
“Thank you love! You’re so very sweet,” she wrote. “But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”
However, a source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian was frustrated with Thompson’s lack of time spent with their daughter.
“Just in general, he isn’t spending much time with his daughter. It’s very upsetting to Khloé,” the source said. “To her, True is the most important person ever. It’s very difficult for her to understand how Tristan isn’t willing to make more of an effort to spend time with True.”