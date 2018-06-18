Tristan Thompson is the proud father of True Thompson, 3 months, and Prince Thompson, 18 months — and he’s wearing his pride around his neck thanks to two diamond-and-gold necklaces featuring each of their names.

The new dad of two, who had his second child, True, with Khloé Kardashian in April after welcoming Prince with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, showed off his new bling on Instagram on Father’s Day. Thompson shared a photo of two gold necklaces around what appears to be his neck, with one that reads “TRUE” and one that reads “PRINCE.” Each piece is encrusted with diamonds and includes a chunky curb-style chain.

“My Prince🤴and Princess 👸,” he captioned the photo. “I love you guys so much!!!”

It’s not immediately clear if the basketball star spent Father’s Day with his daughter. After Kardashian revealed over the weekend that she had returned home to Los Angeles with baby True, the star shared a photo of her daughter seemingly holding Thompson’s finger, captioned “Happy Father’s Day.” However, there’s no word yet on whether Tristan was also in L.A. on Sunday.

“She hasn’t been back to L.A. for several months, so of course she is excited,” a source tells PEOPLE of Kardashian’s return home. “Her sisters and friends decorated her house, and Khloé seems very happy. She can’t wait to show off True to her friends that haven’t met her before. And she can’t wait to spend time with Kris and her sisters.”

And despite the Tristan’s cheating scandal back in April, a source also says Kardshian isn’t letting it phase her right now.

“The Tristan stuff hasn’t seemed to impact her substantially — at least not for now,” the source said. “She is prioritizing, and her priority is True. Whatever else comes next with Tristan, or really anything, she’ll deal with it as it comes, but she will not let anything affect this amazing time with her little girl.”