Ryan Sutter revealed back in 2016 that he still owned the navy and gold headwear

Trista and Ryan Sutter's Daughter, 11, Wears the Bucket Hat He Wore on The Bachelor 17 Years Ago

Trista and Ryan Sutter's daughter is putting a modern spin on her dad's bucket hat that he wore on The Bachelorette 17 years ago!

Trista, 47, shared a photo on Instagram Friday of their 11-year-old daughter Blakesley posing in the navy and gold corduroy bucket hat, which the pre-teen paired with a black t-shirt and jeans.

"Bucket hat present vs past. Leave it to Blakesley to bring it back in style after 17 years! 🌹😜❤️" Trista wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtags, "#buckethat #twins #thebachelor #thebachelorette #blakesleygrace"

Trista's post included a still from her season of The Bachelorette showing her husband wearing the headwear — which Ryan revealed on Twitter in 2016 that he still owned — in a confessional.

As part of ABC's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, the first-ever season of the Bachelorette, which featured Trista in the titular role, recently aired again.

The mother of two — she and Ryan also share 12-year-old son Max — shared on Instagram her excitement to re-watch her love story with the firefighter unfold — and alluded to the season's dated fashion trends in the process.

"Please just ignore the massive amount of turtlenecks, oversized suits, bucket hats, baby talk, and orange hair, and focus instead on the love story that I’m excited to share with the world again!" she wrote alongside a photo of her video chat with host Chris Harrison.

The couple — who currently resides in Colorado with their kids — recently opened up on Good Morning America about their journey to love.

Image zoom Ryan and Trista Sutter and kids Blakesley and Max Tristav Sutter/instagram

Trista said that she remains "very, very, very grateful" that she wasn't proposed to by Alex Michel during the first-ever season of The Bachelor.

Her husband, meanwhile, said that he still can't watch that first season of The Bachelorette.