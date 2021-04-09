Trisha Yearwood Posts Makeup-Free, 'No-Filter' Selfie as She Opens Up About Aging Gracefully

The country star loves her glam, but says she goes barefaced at home more often than not

Trisha Yearwood is embracing her natural beauty.

When the chart-topping country star, author and celebrity chef shared a glam, glowing selfie on social media after a photoshoot Wednesday, fans flooded her post praising her appearance. But Yearwood, 56, wanted to keep things real, so she followed up with a completely makeup-free photo to show the world her barefaced complexion.

"Thanks for all the sweet responses. The selfie I posted earlier was after a photo shoot, so glam goddess @goodwillglendastyle had done hair and makeup for me, I had great lighting, and a filter!" Yearwood explained.

"It's important for you to know that I have dream days like that, and I also have really 'real' days like tonight...this is me, after a hard workout with my trainer, no glam, no lighting, no filter. Love you guys!!" the singer added.

In the most recent issue of NewBeauty, Yearwood got candid about her routine and revealed when she's hanging out at home, a makeup-free look is her go-to.

"Honestly, if I showed up at my local grocery store with makeup right now, my neighbors wouldn't recognize me," she said. "I went six months without doing a thing to my hair and it was great — my hair has never looked better. I didn't even wear makeup before I started doing this for a living, which tells you something."

And the most important beauty advice she's always practiced comes straight from her mom: "take care of yourself."

"[It] sounds so simple, but it can be so hard," Yearwood told NewBeauty. "For me, that's typically involved doing things that help keep my voice healthy, like drinking plenty of water. I really do want to find a peaceful, common ground and look as good as I can, while also aging gracefully."

As for what it's like to age in the public eye, Yearwood admitted that it can be challenging, but she's learned to practice more love and self-acceptance as her career evolved.

"I look back and see pictures of myself when I was 28 and remember I wasn't happy with how I looked. As women, we're so hard on ourselves," she shared. "We're never thin enough, we're never pretty enough. I look back at the pictures and I'm like, 'Oh my God, there's not a line on your face! Why were you so hard on yourself?' I learned a long time ago that, no matter how I feel about myself, somebody is going to love it, and someone is going to hate it, so I have to base how I feel on how I actually feel about myself — not how someone else feels about me."

The multi-hyphenate star also admits that while she isn't ruling out cosmetic enhancements, she strives to find a balance as she continues to age gracefully, on her own terms.