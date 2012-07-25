Tricky Trend: How to Pull Off Orange-y Red Eyeshadow

Getty (2); WireImage

We don’t want to say, “Don’t try this at home,” but mastering orange-y red eyeshadow is not for eye makeup amateurs.

Recently, Marion Cotillard donned the look at the N.Y.C. premiere of The Dark Knight Rises, while Emma Stone was bright-eyed last month at a press event for The Amazing Spider-Man in Moscow. And though these ladies look gorgeous rocking the statement style, it’s important to remember they had a professional apply it.

“This is a difficult trend to master without looking like a red-eyed raccoon,” celebrity makeup artist Jenn Streicher tells PEOPLE. “It’s best when worn subtly.”

It’s also not worn all that often off the red carpet: nearly 70 percent of you said you wouldn’t try the look at home. But if you want to pull off the trend yourself, Streicher — who’s painted the faces of Claire Danes, Selena Gomez and Lena Dunham — recommends going for an orange with a burnt or bronze tint, similar to the look she created for Emily Blunt (above) at a Tribeca Film Festival event.

“First rule of thumb with all risky beauty trends is start off light and as you begin to feel more comfortable, increase the pigment,” she explains. “Begin with a darker color on the lid — deep burgundy, burnt orange or bronze — and then take a brighter color (in red or orange) and blend it well in the crease, up toward the brow. This way you will see highlights of red, but the overall eye is dark.”

Streicher recommends Tom Ford’s Eye Color Quad in Burnished Amber ($75) for the base color and Makeup Forever Eyeshadow in Orange Coral Matte 5 ($20) for the bright hue.

The last step? Assess the final product. “If at the end you think it still seems too intense, rim the insides of your eye with a great black kohl liner,” she recommends. Tell us: Would you wear orange-y red eyeshadow?

–Jennifer Cress

