You Have 30 Hours to Shop These Trendy Fall Pants That Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Jeans

While no fall wardrobe is complete without a pair of well-fitting jeans, it's just as important to add a few pairs of statement pants to mix and match with blouses and sweaters. Especially if you're heading back into the office, you'll need versatile pieces that you can transition from a day at work to a night out. Luckily, fashion YouTuber @karenbritchick teamed up with Amazon's The Drop to create a collection of trendy fall pants that you can shop for the next 30 hours only.