You Have 30 Hours to Shop These Trendy Fall Pants That Will Make You Want to Ditch Your Jeans

While no fall wardrobe is complete without a pair of well-fitting jeans, it's just as important to add a few pairs of statement pants to mix and match with blouses and sweaters. Especially if you're heading back into the office, you'll need versatile pieces that you can transition from a day at work to a night out. Luckily, fashion YouTuber @karenbritchick teamed up with Amazon's The Drop to create a collection of trendy fall pants that you can shop for the next 30 hours only.
From wide-leg trousers to street style-inspired cargo pants, the limited edition collection has a pair of fall-ready pants for every occasion. Plus, it includes a couple of long-sleeve blouses and a printed maxi dress to tie your new wardrobe together. Keep scrolling through to check out the entire launch from The Drop and be sure to make your purchases before tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET.
Shop Trendy Fall Fashion from @karenbritchick x The Drop
If you're looking to create a "legs for days" effect, as @karenbritchick puts it, these high-waisted, wide-leg pants are the ones for you. They're made from a mid-weight soft and stretchy poplin material with elastic on the back and a zipper fly. They also have a detachable fabric belt, slanted side pockets, and pleating near the top. You can use them to create the perfect day-to-night look with a sleeveless bodysuit, an oversized blazer, and strappy heels.
Buy It! The Drop Capers Olive High Waist Belted Wide Leg Pant by @karenbritchick, $49.90; amazon.com
For a more casual streetwear vibe, check out these black high-waisted cargo pants with contrasting white stitching. They have an asymmetrical closure with an attached fabric belt, two slanted pockets and two cargo pockets, and adjustable button hems. You can pair these pants with a tight-fitting top and a pair of chunky lace-up boots. According to @karenbritchick, "you will feel like the ultimate cool girl in them."
Buy It! The Drop Black Belted Cargo Pant by @karenbritchick, $59.90; amazon.com
A happy medium between the professional trousers and the edgy black pants, these mushroom belted cargo pants are a must-have staple piece. They feature the same asymmetrical waistband, pockets, and button hems as the black cargo pants, just in a more subdued olive green color that'll go with essentially any neutral top in your closet. "These look so good with strappy heels for nights out or ankle boots and knits later when it is cooler," @karenbritchick wrote.
Buy It! The Drop Mushroom Belted Cargo Pant by @karenbritchick, $59.90; amazon.com
These trendy fall pants will all disappear from Amazon's site for good in just 30 hours, so be sure to make your purchases now and get your wardrobe ready for the new season.
