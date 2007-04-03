Trendwatch: Hot Pink Lips For Spring

As spring rolls into full gear, it's time to say good-bye to deep red lipstick. The new must-have color is fuchsia! Fergie jump-started the trend back in December, and then we spotted Beyonce with a glossy pink pucker on the Today Show earlier this week. Beyonce's makeup artist Francesca Tolot tells PEOPLE that she was going for, "an 80's look for Beyonce with green eye shadow and the fuchsia lipstick. I think 80's retro makeup will be big for the summer." Tell Us: Would you wear fuchsia lips? Get pink lips with these glosses and lipsticks: Pout Lip Plump in...