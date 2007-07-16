Trend Worth Trying: White Jeans & Gray Sweaters

Roger Wong/INF(2); BAUER-GRIFFIN

Nothing looks more summery than white jeans, but if the evenings cool off where you are or you are stuck in a frigid office, why not add a sweater on top? We love the look of grey sweaters paired with crisp white denim on Jennifer Lopez, Hilary Duff and Kate Middleton. It’s perfect for transitiong from day to tonight or inside to outside. Just put on a sweet tank under your cardigan and you’re good to go! Here are a few of our favorite options for getting the look for less.

Get a kimono sleeve sweater like Jennifer’s for $68 at bananarepublic.com. Nab a simple cardigan like Hilary’s for $48 at urbanoutfitters.com, or a belted version like Kate’s for $30 at jcpenney.com.

Get flared white jeans like Jennifer’s for $37 at Alloy.com, or skinny jeans like Hilary for $40 at nordstrom.com. Or get straight-legs like Kate for $33 at macys.com.