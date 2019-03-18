Travis Scott showed some love for his girlfriend Kylie Jenner through fashion.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper, 26, returned to his hometown of Houston for one day off of his Astroworld Tour to cheer on the Houston Rockets courtside as they took on the Golden State Warriors on March 13.

But instead of getting decked out in NBA gear, Scott wore a Kylie Jenner sweatshirt from her merch shop featuring a photograph of the reality star posing in a sexy lace bra.

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty

Scott appears to be making it clear that his relationship with Jenner isn’t rocky, despite rumors that circulated accusing the rapper of cheating. Last month, TMZ reported that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 21, had accused her rapper boyfriend of cheating, which prompted Scott to cancel his Buffalo, New York, show and remain in Los Angeles, where the couple got into an argument.

But soon after, a rep for Scott strongly denied the claims to PEOPLE that he was unfaithful and that he and Jenner had a fight about cheating. A rep for Jenner had no comment.

Two days later, Scott showed his girlfriend some love while on the road by calling Jenner his “wifey” during his Astroworld tour stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

According to a video obtained by TMZ, the rapper closed out Saturday’s show with his hit “Sicko Mode” on a sweet line written about Jenner: “Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other bitches shook.”

The line refers to the reality stars’ 2018 Forbes cover story, in which the magazine predicted that as her Kylie Cosmetics empire is worth $900 million, Jenner is on track to become the “youngest self-made billionaire ever.”

“Love you wifey,” he said when he later addressed the crowd, using an affectionate nickname he’s called Jenner many times before, even though the pair aren’t married or engaged yet.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

A source recently told PEOPLE that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has experienced trust issues amid the Tristan Thompson–Jordyn Woods cheating scandal. “Kylie had a rough week,” the source said of the drama. “She is still devastated about Jordyn and had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something that she didn’t like.”

However, according to the source, “Travis says he didn’t cheat.”