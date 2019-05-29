There’s no gift too extravagant for Kylie Jenner.

The near-billion dollar business owner, 21, showed off the flashy present she received from boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, on Instagram Stories: a sparkling diamond encrusted designer watch. Jenner’s gorgeous timepiece was a “spontaneous” present that Scott surprised Jenner with.

“babe with the spontaneous gifts 😫😍,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned a video she shared of the sparkling watch, which jeweler Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills tells PEOPLE appears to be a custom made 37mm Pink gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

“This particular watch retails for $45,000 plain, but after all the diamond work it is valued at nearly $100,000,” Arasheben says. “Typically something like this takes three weeks to make once the watch is in hand. The diamonds look nicely arranged and against the rose gold creates a lavish, yet feminine look.”

Scott’s known for splurging on extravagant gifts and experiences for Jenner. This Mother’s Day, the rapper went all out for Jenner by leaving a spectacular display of pink and purple flowers, arranged in giant vases alongside her pool after the couple returned home from a morning stroll with their 15-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.

The pool was also covered with giant white balloons.

Later that evening, Scott surprised Jenner with a beachside family dinner in Malibu.

“To a private dinner at my favorite place with my family,” she captioned a photo of Stormi staring out at the water. “Thank you @travisscott for the best Mother’s Day.”

And last (but certainly not least!) Scott gifted Jenner another designer handbag to add to her massive collection: a pink crocodile Hermès Birkin bag, valued at around $50,000.

But Scott isn’t the only one who splurges on lavish gifts for his significant other — Jenner does the same for him, too. To celebrate the rapper’s 28th birthday earlier this month, Jenner “creative-directed the whole party,” which was a Cactus Jack theme (the name of his record label and his adopted nickname).

In addition to a slew of personalized snacks and drinks — including Cactus Coolers, Hennessy Slurpees and bars by Kiva Confections — the party featured an entire room designed to mimic a gas station, complete with Cactus Jack-themed cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, motor oil and more. In another room, pairs of Scott’s new Nike sneaker hung from the ceiling.

But the party wasn’t the only way Jenner spoiled Scott for his birthday. On his Instagram Story, Scott revealed an epic sneaker-shaped flower arrangement — “Oh my geeze,” he wrote — but the real surprise was waiting outside, as it turned out Jenner had gifted Scott a Lamborghini, topped with a giant red bow.

“@kyliejenner wifey you go in every time,” he wrote.

She also showered him with even more love leading up to his special day, which included buying out a billboard in Los Angeles for him and throwing him an intimate Avengers-themed party.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since they met at Coachella in April 2017.