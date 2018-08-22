Travis Scott Calls Kylie Jenner a 'Meal Not a Snack' as She Parades Around NYC in Sexy Outfits

Splash News

Travis Scott‘s a big fan of Kylie Jenner’s sexy outfits.

During the couple’s trip to the East Coast for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Jenner, 21, provided us with no shortage of chic looks as she paraded around N.Y.C. with Scott, 26 — and he loved it.

In the comments section of one of Jenner’s recent Instagram posts, where she poses in her hotel room in an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt mini dress, crystal-embellished thigh-high boots and cool shades, Scott gave the star’s look his stamp of approval.

“Meal not a snack,” the rapper jokingly commented on Jenner’s post.

On Tuesday, the couple showed some PDA as they left their hotel after the Kylie Cosmetics mogul made a quick outfit change.

Jenner and Scott walked out hand-in-hand with their fingers intertwined and gave each other a romantic peck on the cheek for the cameras.

While Scott looked casual in slouchy jeans, a tie dye shirt and camouflage Von Dutch baseball cap, Jenner went for a dressier look in a $1,290 strapless Ben Taverniti Unravel Project trench mini dress.

As for her footwear, the reality star passed on new shoes and pulled out a pair of older booties from her closet. Jenner clearly loves her chunky black ankle Ann Demeulemeester booties, since she’s owned them for at least four years after wearing the shoes at The Imagine Ball in August 2014.

At the VMAs on Monday, Jenner surprised fans by appearing on the red carpet to support Scott as he made his solo VMA performance with songs from his newly released album Astroworld. Although the couple posed separately on the carpet, the pair snapped a photo inside the show with their arms wrapped around one another.

Just last week, Jenner announced on Instagram that she and daughter Stormi would be joining Scott on his upcoming Astroworld tour. “Me and storm ready for tour 🎪♥️,” Jenner captioned an Instagram of Scott’s tour graphic.

The couple have been dating since April 2017 after connecting at Coachella and welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1.