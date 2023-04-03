Travis Scott Leaves Flirty Message on Ex Kylie Jenner's Instagram Photo: 'A Beauty'

The couple have been on-again-off-again since they were first linked in 2017, and most recently went their separate ways at the end of 2022

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 3, 2023 03:23 PM
Travis Scott Calls Ex Kylie Jenner ‘A Beauty’ On Instagram
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Bob Levey/Getty

Travis Scott has nothing but love for ex Kylie Jenner, several months after the couple reportedly called it quits.

On Saturday, Scott, 31, called Jenner, 25, "a beauty" in a comment left on a series of behind-the-scenes photos from a recent photoshoot for her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. The compliment marks a rare public interaction between the two, who share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 13 months, and have not been together since late last year.

After rumors that the couple had called it quits for a second time, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner "is not with" Scott in January.

"She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family," the source shared. "They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship."

Jenner is in a very different place from the "Sicko Mode" rapper, the insider continued.

"Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did."

The relationship between Jenner and Scott has "never been easy," according to the source, who adds that "there is a reason that they never got married. It's always been very up and down."

Prior to their split, Scott had made headlines after vehemently denying rumors he'd cheated on the Kardashians star, prompted after model Rojean Kar posted a video of the rapper from the set of a music video shoot.

He claimed he'd never met the model and asked for the "continuous cyber games" to end in a statement shared on his Instagram story.

"It's a lot of weird s--- going on," Scott wrote. "An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City
Craig Barritt/Getty

Kar pushed back against Scott's statement, saying in a video, "Saying you don't know me and you've never once been with me when you've definitely been with me, when f---ing everybody's seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on,"

"Saying you don't know me and you've never once been with me when you've definitely been with me, when f---ing everybody's seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on," Kar said in a selfie video on her Instagram Story. "Come on, sir."

The model continued, alleging that Scott saw her on Valentine's Day. The rapper then shared since-deleted screenshots of a decorated table on Valentine's Day, pushing back against Kar's allegations. "If u wasn't at this table on V day then u wasn't with me," he wrote.

The duo's latest split marks their second since they began dating in 2017. A year after the birth of their first child, Scott and Jenner spent time apart, with a source telling PEOPLE the two were "taking some time but not done," noting some lingering "trust issues."

By summer 2021, the pair were back on, and news of Jenner's pregnancy with their son was soon confirmed.

