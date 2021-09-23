Travis Barker's Stepdaughter Reacts to Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox's SKIMS Shoot: 'HOT'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Travis Barker's stepdaughter is loving Kourtney Kardashian's steamy photo shoot with Megan Fox.

On Wednesday, Kardashian, 42, and Fox, 35, teamed up to model new pieces from Kim Kardashian West's bestselling SKIMS Cotton collection and the racy photos left little to the imagination. In one pic, the new BFFS — who have become close since coupling up with Barker and Machine Gun Kelly — sensually posed with a red apple between their lips in SKIMS lingerie.

Another sexy shot shows the Midnight in the Switchgrass star opening her mouth, while the POOSH founder feeds her a plate of cherries.

"Apples🍎or cherries🍒? wearing the Cotton Collection @skims," Kardashian captioned the post.

"HOTHOTHOT," the 22-year-old model wrote.

Atiana is the daughter of Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler and boxer Oscar de la Hoya. Barker and Moakler wed in 2004 — when Atiana was 5 years old — and divorced in 2008.

Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer started dating earlier this year, and made efforts to bond with one another's families since taking their relationship public on Valentine's Day. In April, Kardashian posted photos from a ski trip with Barker and his children — daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, whom the musician shares with Moakler — and Atiana.

A month later, the rocker joined the reality star and two of her children — daughter Penelope Scotland, 9, and son Reign Aston, 6 — to celebrate Memorial Day. (Along with Penelope and Reign, Kardashian shares son Mason Dash, 11, with ex Scott Disick.)

However, Moakler, a former Miss USA, has reportedly felt conflicted about Kardashian's relationship with her children as her romance with Barker blossoms.

"Shanna of course wants her children to get along with their father's girlfriend," the source said in April, but when it comes to Kardashian buying the kids lavish gifts, "she feels uncomfortable. Shanna isn't as rich and can't compete with that."

But Moakler insists that she feels "no ill will" towards Kardashian and Barker and only wishes them the best.