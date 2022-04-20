Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Lands Pretty Little Thing Campaign: 'I am Excited'

"I can't wait for you guys to see my first shoot with the brand," Alabama Barker said upon signing the deal with the brand

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Barker is stepping out on her own in style!

The 16-year-old daughter of the Blink-182 drummer has landed a gig with the fast-fashion retailer, Pretty Little Thing as its latest brand ambassador.

"I am excited to be Pretty Little Thing's newest brand ambassador," Alabama in a release announcing her new role. "I have been a long-time buyer and love how inclusive the brand is. I can't wait for you guys to see my first shoot with the brand, launching very soon."

The fashion retailer noted Alabama was a great choice as she "loves experimenting and expressing herself through style, makeup and glam." In addition to the campaign gig, she also will be relaunching her YouTube channel in 2022.

In a sneak peek of her first photoshoot for the retailer, the teenager poses in multiple looks including a pink mini dress with a copped bubblegum denim jacket and pink statement platforms.

A retro over-the-top home provides a fun backdrop for the playful 1960s suburbia-themed shoot.

Travis, 46, shares Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler. The former couple is also parents to son Landon Barker, 18.

Earlier this month, Alabama joined her dad and his soon-to-be wife, Kourtney Kardashian, in attending the Los Angeles premiere of The Kardashians. The family posed together on the red carpet ahead of the screening of the new Hulu reality show. Travis also brought his son London and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the event; meanwhile, the Poosh creator came with her 7-year-old son Reign.

The blended family coordinated their outfits for the premiere, each member wearing a different all-black ensemble.

On Monday, Alabama shared a sweet tribute to Kourtney in honor of the reality star's 43rd birthday on April 18.

"Happy birthday to the best soon to be step mom I could ask for!" Alabama wrote over a photo of herself, Kourtney and Atiana. "You deserve the world," Alabama concluded, adding a red heart emoji.

Travis also gave Kourtney a shoutout, sharing a romantic black-and-white photo of himself and the TV personality sharing a warm embrace. "My best friend, my love my everything. Happy Birthday @KourtneyKardash. I love you."