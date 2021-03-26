Travis Barker Gives Himself a True Romance-Inspired Tattoo — and Kourtney Kardashian Responds

Some fans believe the tattoo's font could also be inspired by the handwriting of Travis Barker's girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian

Has Travis Barker made his affection for Kourtney Kardashian a permanent fixture in ink? Some fans sure think so!

In a video shared to his Instagram Thursday, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, was shown bestowing a tattoo upon himself, seemingly inspired by True Romance: the words "You're So Cool!", the title of the lead track from the 1993 Quentin Tarantino-written film's soundtrack, by Hans Zimmer.

The tattoo's font perfectly matched the handwriting on a note Barker shared to his Instagram Story around the same time, showing the message written on what appears to be a napkin from the Beverly Ambassador Hotel — a notable location from the movie.

Many fans believe that the tattoo appears to be in Kardashian's handwriting, with others expressing excitement over the True Romance reference.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality, 41, chimed in on the comments herself, writing simply, "You're so cool!"

Travis Barker Image zoom Travis Barker's note | Credit: Travis Barker/instagram

Travis Barker Instagram Image zoom Travis Barker's Instagram comment from Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Travis Barker Instagram

"Kourtney is very happy with Travis. She wanted to confirm their relationship, because it's something positive," the insider said after Kardashian made her relationship with Barker Instagram official two days after celebrating Valentine's Day together.

A source previously told PEOPLE in January that the duo had been "dating for about a month or two."

"She was single for a while and didn't expect that their relationship would turn romantic," the latter insider said. "She feels very fortunate. She loves spending time with Travis."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Image zoom Travis Barker (L); Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: GETTY IMAGES (2)

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Started Dating Travis Barker as She Was Ready for a Relationship with a "Mature Guy"

On March 18, Barker shared a sweet nod to his girlfriend on his Instagram Story, of what appeared to be a ceramic dish with their names on it. In the picture, their names were connected by a small heart in the middle.

Less than a week after making their relationship public, Barker shared a love note he received from Kardashian. "To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney," she wrote in the message.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that "Kourtney is at a place in her life now where she's ready for a relationship with a more mature guy," adding of the musician, "Her sisters love him."