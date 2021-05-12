Travis Barker Shows Off His Goop 'This Smells Like Kourtney's Orgasm' Candle

The candle was created by Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop and Heretic perfumer Douglas Little

Things are continuing to heat up between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

On Tuesday, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, shared a photo of Goop's famous "This Smells Like My Orgasm" candle — only his particular sample included a cheeky nod to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, on its label.

"This Smells Like Kourtney's Orgasm," the candle's label read.

Barker did not include a caption in his Instagram Story post, though it was re-shared by Kardashian on her own account.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

The NSFW candle is a play on the $75 "This Smells Like My Orgasm" votive created by Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop and Heretic perfumer Douglas Little.

"This Smells Like My Orgasm" was released last year as a follow-up to the "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle, which quickly sold out after going viral for its unconventional name.

According to the Goop shop, where the candles are exclusively sold, the scent of "This Smells Like My Orgasm" is described as "tart grapefruit, neroli and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that's sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive."

In January, a source confirmed Barker and Kardashian's relationship to PEOPLE, saying at the time that the two have been "friends for a long time, but it's turned romantic." The couple later made things Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend.

Since then, the couple have been spending time with each other's families, with Kardashian enjoying a ski vacation with Barker's family last month and the musician heading to Palm Springs to spend time with the Kardashian-Jenner clan for Easter.

Over the weekend, Barker gifted Kardashian — who shares sons Reign Aston, 6, and Mason Dash, 11, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 8½ with ex Scott Disick — multiple bouquets of multi-colored roses and peonies in honor of Mother's Day.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker "often spoils" Kardashian.