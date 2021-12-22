Travis Barker Shows Off 'Favorite Tattoo' from 'Favorite Tattoo Artist' Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s love is immortalized in ink, the Blink-182 drummer reminded his Instagram followers on Tuesday

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's love knows no bounds.

The musician, who has over 100 tattoos on his body, hopped on his Instagram Story on Tuesday to show off his "favorite tattoo" that his fiancée gave him back in May: the words "I love you" written in Kardashian's handwriting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My favorite tattoo from my favorite tattoo artist," Barker, 46, captioned a snap of his arm where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, inked him.

His post included a link to a YouTube Short, which showed the Poosh founder practicing her penmanship skills on Barker's skin.

travis barker Credit: travis barker/instagram

Although Barker's "I love you" tattoo from Kardashian may be his favorite, this isn't the first Kourtney-related tattoo the Blink-182 drummer has gotten in honor of his fiancée.

In April, the Barker Wellness founder got the mom of three's name tattooed on his chest, right near his heart.

And In October, famed celebrity tattoo artist Scott Campbell covered up the name of Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, with a tattoo of a scorpion and a black imprint of Kardashian's lips.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Takes Time for 'Spiritual Maintenance' After Kourtney Kardashian Engagement

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Barker clapped back at a fan who told him his "tattoos really look ridiculous" and that he'll regret his collection of ink when he's older.

"When I'm older I'm probably gonna hang out with other badass tattooed dudes and generally look awesome," Barker replied to the disgruntled fan. "What are you gonna do when you just look like every other old person?"

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on October 16, 2021 in New York City. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Gotham/GC Images

PEOPLE confirmed that Barker and Kardashian were an item in January. The couple confirmed their romance on Instagram the following month.

In October, the rock star popped the question to his longtime friend-turned-lover in a romantic proposal on the beach in Montecito, California — a place near and dear to the couple's hearts.

"Since this is Kourtney's first engagement, it's of course a big deal," a source told PEOPLE shortly after Kardashian said "yes" to spending the rest of her life with Barker. "Most of her family was there to celebrate. Two of Travis' kids were there too. They enjoyed a private, family dinner at the hotel."