Travis Barker Shares Thong Bikini Photo of Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian During Romantic Getaway
The Blink-182 musician took the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to Laguna Beach to celebrate her 42nd birthday
Travis Barker's continuing to pack on the PDA for girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's 42nd birthday.
After wooing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star with an extravagant white gardenia and tulip floral arrangement, Barker, 45, whisked her away on a romantic couples' getaway in Laguna Beach and gave fans an intimate look at their sweet celebration.
Barker left little to the imagination as he shared a photo of Kardashian laying face-down in his lap on the beach with her cheeky, black thong bikini bottoms in full view. He also spoiled the Poosh founder with an airplane sky banner that flew across the beach reading, "Happy Birthday Kourtney."
On Kardashian's birthday, the Blink-182 musician penned a sweet tribute to her alongside a PDA-packed slideshow on Instagram, featuring multiple photos of the pair kissing and embracing.
RELATED: Travis Barker Shares PDA-Filled Birthday Tribute to Kourtney Kardashian: 'You're a Blessing
"I F-- LOVE YOU! 🖤. YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash," Barker captioned the post.
A source told PEOPLE that Barker "often spoils" Kardashian and the couple celebrated her birthday together with her family before enjoying some time alone in Laguna Beach.
"Kourtney still seems very happy with Travis. He is very into her. He constantly gives her compliments and attention. You can tell he is thrilled to be dating her," the source said. "Kourtney is soaking it all up and enjoying life."
RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 42nd Birthday with Romantic Gift from Boyfriend Travis Barker
In January, a source confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE, and Kardashian and Barker made things Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend.
A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple has spent time with each other's families since they started dating, and that he had already gotten the stamp of approval from the Kardashian-Jenner family — even celebrating Easter together with her family earlier this month.
Barker shares daughter Alabama Luella, 15, son Landon Asher, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De la Hoya, 22, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Meanwhile, Kardashian shares sons Reign Aston, 6, and Mason Dash, 11, as well as daughter Penelope Scotland, 8½, with ex Scott Disick.
"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," an insider told PEOPLE in January of the couple. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."