“I have a uniform that I feel really comfortable in which usually is no shirt, a pair of pants and some Converse or Doc Martens," the Blink-182 drummer said while getting ready for the Oscars

Travis Barker Says He's Adjusting to Getting Glam: 'This Is All New To Me'

Travis Barker admits he was a bit out of his comfort zone, style-wise, at Sunday's 2022 Oscars.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, took the stage with an all-star band at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. And while he was confident behind the skins, he says he felt less himself in his own skin thanks to his formal affair.

"For me, I kind of have a uniform I feel really comfortable in which usually is no shirt, a pair of pants and some Converse or some Doc Martens," Barker told Vanity Fair for the outlet's "To the Nines" series, which followed him as he got ready for Hollywood's biggest night.

"I get nervous playing in a suit," he said. "I'm so used to playing with no shirt on and just being free. I'm wondering if like, my stick is going to caught in the cuff?"

Getting red carpet ready is "all new" to Barker, who attended the Oscars with fiancé Kourtney Kardashian.

"I never really have a glam team — I never get powder or whatever, but this is the Oscars so I'll do whatever," he explained, teasing that even being handed chapstick on a Q-tip was "all new to him."

"I put lotion on, made sure my nails were cut, and made sure my lips were moisturized," he said. "I don't even know what to tell [the makeup artist] to do, because it's not in my pocket."

That doesn't mean that Barker isn't getting there. Helping him along is stylist Chris Kim, who dressed the musician in a Marcella black suit for the Oscars.

"Especially because when you think of the Oscars, you think of black-tie tuxedo but I didn't want to go into the traditional route of putting him a complete traditional, Armani tuxedo for his red carpet," Kim told Vanity Fair. "And so I thought a brand like Marcella would be the perfect complimentary designer for Travis because it's still such classic tailoring but with a twist and that's exactly what Travis is when it comes to his tailoring and his suiting options."

The look was a win for Barker, who said he abides by one fashion rule: finding fashions that "doesn't change you."

"It's not changing your identity, it's just enhancing yours and you still feel like yourself in whatever these close are," he said. "I can see something or try it on immediately and be like, 'Nope, that's not me.' Making sure the clothes don't wear me and I wear the clothes is super important."

Ultimately, Barker was happy with his look. "I like the juxtapose of me being at the Oscars," he said. "It like, doesn't quite fit, but it does. Just like seeing me in a suit doesn't quite fit but it does."