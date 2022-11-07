Travis Barker's New Tattoo Pays Tribute to Beloved Dog Blue: 'Honoring My Boy'

Behind-the-scenes images show the rocker getting his newest tattoo, which is in memory of his late French Bulldog

By
Published on November 7, 2022 02:54 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Travis Barker attends the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp); https://www.instagram.com/p/CkjM8bqvl3y/. Travis Barker/Instagram
Photo: Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty for dcp; Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis Barker has found a permanent way to honor his beloved late dog, Blue.

On Saturday, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, posted on Instagram a carousel of images and videos in which he debuted his latest tattoo.

"Grateful for this tattoo @_dr_woo_ honoring my boy Blue 🙏🏼," he wrote.

The rocker is mourning the death of his and daughter Alabama Luella Barker's French Bulldog.

Last Wednesday, he posted a tribute on his Instagram Story, sharing a series of photos and a video featuring the pup.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkjM8bqvl3y/. Travis Barker/Instagram
Travis Barker/Instagram

The first photo was a solo shot of Blue with a broken-heart emoji placed near his face, while another picture showed Travis kissing Blue's head.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkjM8bqvl3y/. Travis Barker/Instagram
Travis Barker/Instagram

Alabama, 16, whom Barker shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, also paid homage to the dog who she said lovingly slept next to her each night, and who had eyes that "just touched everybody."

"I'll never forget you my baby. I know you'll have the most amazing time up in doggy heaven. Until we meet again my love," she wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkjM8bqvl3y/. Travis Barker/Instagram
Travis Barker/Instagram

While the newlywed has been happy to share his accumulation of tattoos with fans and followers — including those he has gotten in tribute to his wife Kourtney Kardashian — his collection of ink isn't for everyone.

Last year, when a commenter on social media dismissed Barker's tattoos as "ridiculous," and said that they would not age well, Barker clapped back.

"When I'm older I'm probably gonna hang out with other badass tattooed dudes and generally look awesome," he said. "What are you gonna do when you just look like every other old person?"

