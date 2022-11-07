Travis Barker's New Tattoo Pays Tribute to Beloved Dog Blue: 'Honoring My Boy'

Travis Barker has found a permanent way to honor his beloved late dog, Blue.

On Saturday, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, posted on Instagram a carousel of images and videos in which he debuted his latest tattoo.

"Grateful for this tattoo @_dr_woo_ honoring my boy Blue 🙏🏼," he wrote.

The rocker is mourning the death of his and daughter Alabama Luella Barker's French Bulldog.

Last Wednesday, he posted a tribute on his Instagram Story, sharing a series of photos and a video featuring the pup.

The first photo was a solo shot of Blue with a broken-heart emoji placed near his face, while another picture showed Travis kissing Blue's head.

Alabama, 16, whom Barker shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, also paid homage to the dog who she said lovingly slept next to her each night, and who had eyes that "just touched everybody."

"I'll never forget you my baby. I know you'll have the most amazing time up in doggy heaven. Until we meet again my love," she wrote on Instagram.

While the newlywed has been happy to share his accumulation of tattoos with fans and followers — including those he has gotten in tribute to his wife Kourtney Kardashian — his collection of ink isn't for everyone.

Last year, when a commenter on social media dismissed Barker's tattoos as "ridiculous," and said that they would not age well, Barker clapped back.

"When I'm older I'm probably gonna hang out with other badass tattooed dudes and generally look awesome," he said. "What are you gonna do when you just look like every other old person?"