Travis Barker Leaves Flirty Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Sexy Swimsuit Photo

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's longtime friendship has turned into a romance, PEOPLE confirmed last month

Kourtney Kardashian can't stop sharing bikini-clad photos from her recent getaway — and boyfriend Travis Barker is showing his support.

While the couple, who have been dating for about "a month or two," according to a source, haven't publicly confirmed their romance, Barker, 45, showed some affection for Kardashian, 41, in the comments of her latest swimsuit photo shared on Instagram.

In her latest pic, Kardashian sat on a lounge chair in an orange two-piece and visor as she stared out at the ocean and cheekily asked her followers if they had enough of her swimsuit content.

"Orange you glad I'm still posting trip pics? 🧡" the star said.

Barker left a sweet message for Kardashian in the comments, hinting that he's been loving her skin-baring vacation photos.

"Yesssss," the musician wrote.

PEOPLE confirmed Kardashian and Barker's relationship last month after the couple spent a weekend together at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home.

"They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic."

"Travis has liked her for a while," an insider also shared

While their relationship is still in the early stages, a source told PEOPLE that the Blink-182 musician has already gotten the stamp-of-approval from Kardashian's famous family.

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," said the source. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

Kardashian, and her ex Scott Disick co-parent their three kids: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope. Kardashian and Disick, 37, ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015. Meanwhile, Barker shares stepdaughter Atiana, 21, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004-08.