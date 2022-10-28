Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian.

On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath.

Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's running water and another as she her flexed her leg in bed, showing off a product from the couple's new Kourtney x Barker Wellness line.

"My wife @kourtneykardash has angel 👼 feet," Barker wrote in the caption.

Kardashian left a string of emojis in the comment section: "👼🏼✨🖤."

travis barker/instagram

PEOPLE confirmed in January 2021 that Kardashian and Barker — who were longtime friends — had begun dating, and they announced their engagement that October.

The couple privately tied the knot in April, after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards together in Las Vegas. After getting legally married the following month in Santa Barbara, California, Kourtney and Travis celebrated with a big Italian wedding in Portofino.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the reality star reminisced about her unlicensed marriage ceremony with Barker in Vegas, joking that she was "a hot slob kebab" during it.

Following their Vegas ceremony, One Love Wedding Chapel's owner Marty Frierson told PEOPLE that the couple did "a lot" of "kissing and hugging" throughout their time there.

"They barely came up for air!" he said. "They just seemed totally in love."

Earlier this month, Kardashian opened up on the show about learning to love her body after the changes that came as a result of trying in vitro fertilization to conceive with Barker.

"Having a partner who is so supportive of me and is always complimenting me, no matter what, it's just helping me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point that I love the changes now," she said on the Oct. 6 episode.

Kardashian also said she and her rocker husband have been facing IVF treatments for eight months — a process that "has definitely taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically."

"I think it's taken a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes," she admitted.