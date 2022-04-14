The Blink-182 drummer shared a series of photos of himself getting a hawk tattoo on his foot as Kourtney Kardashian watched on

Travis Barker Gets New Tattoo in Honor of Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins: 'Hawk Forever'

Travis Barker is paying tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins following his death last month.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a series of photos of himself getting a tattoo of a hawk on his foot on Instagram Wednesday. In one photo, he clutches Kourtney Kardashian's leg as celebrity tattoo artist Mark Mahoney completes the body art; in another shot, Barker and Kardashian share a kiss. He also posted a closeup of the tattoo and a throwback of him and Hawkins together.

"HAWK forever 🦅 Thank you @markmahoney_ssc," he captioned the post.

Last month, Barker dedicated an Instagram post to the late musician.

"I don't have the words," he shared alongside a black-and-white image of Hawkins sitting at a music venue. "Sad to write this or to never see you again."

"I'll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis [Morissette]. You'd come watch me play in dive bars and be like, 'Kid you're a star,' " he continued. "And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination."

Barker then recalled how their bands toured Australia together. He shared that he has "the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night."

"To say I'll miss you my friend isn't enough," he concluded. "Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room … Rest In Peace 😢🥁💔."

Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia, on March 25 after complaining of chest pains at his hotel. A preliminary urine toxicology test found 10 different substances in his body, including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, according to the Attorney General's Office of Colombia. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

The Foo Fighters — consisting of Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, and Rami Jaffee — confirmed the loss of Hawkins in a statement shared on their Twitter account last month.