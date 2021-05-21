The design was inked by tattoo artist Chuey Quintanar, who is also responsible for several other tats on Travis Barker's body — including the one of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's name

Travis Barker Gets New 'Don't Trust Anyone' Tattoo on His Neck

Travis Barker has added another tattoo to his ever-growing body art collection.

In a video posted by the @TattooLoversShop Instagram account and shared by Barker on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, was seen getting the phrase "Don't Trust Anyone" tattooed across the base of his throat.

The design was inked by tattoo artist Chuey Quintanar, who is also responsible for several other tats on Barker's body — including the one of Kourtney Kardashian's name.

Barker was first spotted with the word "Kourtney" tattooed above his left nipple in early April, months after the musician and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, went public with their relationship on Valentine's Day weekend.

Kardashian later posted a closed up the tattoo on her Instagram, to which Barker replied with an emoji of a black heart and Quintanar shared on his account.

Since then, Barker cemented his love for Kardashian again by getting a tattoo of the phrase "I love you" written in his girlfriend's handwriting. The rocker debuted the design earlier this month, when Kardashian posted photos of the tattooing session.

"I tattoo," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram, sharing pictures of herself tattooing Barker's forearm.

The Poosh founder also by Barker's side when he recently had a skull tattooed on the back of his hand.

Barker's latest addition to his ink collection comes just a week after his ex-wife Shanna Moakler said that she had underwent the "final session" to remove the tattoo of his name from her wrist.

After sharing a video of the procedure, Moakler, 46, wrote in the comments, "To clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on."